Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Stock Holdings Cut by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV - Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,355 shares of the airline's stock after selling 438,970 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 7.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Southwest Airlines worth $62,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 29.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,624 shares of the airline's stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.0% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,738 shares of the airline's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the airline's stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $3,130,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company's stock.

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Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $48.51. 4,912,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The airline reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Southwest Airlines's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Southwest Airlines has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Southwest Airlines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research raised Southwest Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Read Our Latest Report on LUV

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest's operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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