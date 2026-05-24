St. Louis Trust Co Has $5.42 Million Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,051 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises about 0.6% of St. Louis Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.95.

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Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,955.28. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.95. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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