Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. $SYBT Shares Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,497 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.43% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the bank's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company's stock.

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Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

SYBT stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $102.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYBT

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 1,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $86,300.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 53,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,615.68. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operating through its principal subsidiary, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co As a community-oriented financial institution, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individual consumers, small to mid-sized businesses, and municipalities. Its mission centers on fostering long-term client relationships through personalized service, local decision-making, and a commitment to sustainable growth in the markets it serves.

The bank's core products include a variety of deposit accounts ranging from personal checking and savings to commercial money market and time deposit offerings.

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