Strs Ohio Has $62.25 Million Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,997 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 32,828 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Chubb were worth $62,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $360.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $361.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $326.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $375.00 to $368.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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