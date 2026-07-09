Strs Ohio Makes New $880,000 Investment in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 6,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Rogers to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rogers from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Rogers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $200.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROG

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE ROG opened at $135.58 on Thursday. Rogers Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.50 million. Rogers has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Rogers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rogers Corporation recently reported earnings of $0.75 per share, topping estimates, and maintained second-quarter guidance, which can support investor confidence in the name.

Rogers Corporation recently reported earnings of $0.75 per share, topping estimates, and maintained second-quarter guidance, which can support investor confidence in the name. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines in the feed mention “Rogers,” but they refer to Rogers Communications or unrelated sports figures and do not appear to be material to Rogers Corporation (ROG).

Several headlines in the feed mention “Rogers,” but they refer to Rogers Communications or unrelated sports figures and do not appear to be material to Rogers Corporation (ROG). Neutral Sentiment: The company’s valuation remains mixed, with a negative P/E and negative net margin, offset by a relatively strong 52-week recovery and trading above its 200-day average.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $112,805.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,543.65. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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