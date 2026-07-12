Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 10,760 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,119 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Ameren worth $71,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 19.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 42.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,802 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 48.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company's stock.

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Ameren Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:AEE traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $112.99. 1,173,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.15 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50-day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.38.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's payout ratio is currently 53.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,971.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Ameren

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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