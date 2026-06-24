SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,110.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,022.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,018.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,230.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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