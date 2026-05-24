Swedbank AB Acquires 47,756 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,772 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,756 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.11% of Cummins worth $76,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 4,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.34, for a total transaction of $2,275,672.36. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,101.38. This represents a 20.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicole Lamb-Hale sold 2,408 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.34, for a total transaction of $1,650,298.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,652,328.56. The trade was a 14.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,465,833. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $640.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $612.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.53. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.90 and a 1-year high of $718.08. The company has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 28.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Cummins from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cummins from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $693.00 to $794.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $677.87.

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Trending Headlines about Cummins

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Cummins , including FY2026 to $29.28 per share, FY2027 to $31.73, and FY2028 to $35.32, while maintaining a Strong-Buy rating. Cummins stock page

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for , including FY2026 to $29.28 per share, FY2027 to $31.73, and FY2028 to $35.32, while maintaining a rating. Positive Sentiment: The analyst also lifted near-term quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, suggesting expectations for sustained earnings momentum rather than a one-quarter boost. Cummins stock page

The analyst also lifted near-term quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, suggesting expectations for sustained earnings momentum rather than a one-quarter boost. Positive Sentiment: At its investor day, Cummins said it is raising its 2030 financial targets and announced large-engine capacity and product investments, signaling confidence in future growth and profitability. Business Wire article

At its investor day, Cummins said it is raising its 2030 financial targets and announced large-engine capacity and product investments, signaling confidence in future growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of the investor event also highlighted how Cummins is positioning itself for opportunities tied to the AI boom, which may have helped sentiment around the stock. Barron’s article

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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