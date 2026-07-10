Swedbank AB Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $694.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TDY opened at $631.43 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $627.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.82. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $483.02 and a twelve month high of $693.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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