Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,810 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,064 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $137,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,356,155,000 after buying an additional 1,079,970 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14,857.8% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 49,252,907 shares of the company's stock worth $7,068,777,000 after buying an additional 48,923,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,617,937 shares of the company's stock worth $4,814,835,000 after acquiring an additional 360,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,090,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,031,646,000 after acquiring an additional 295,955 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Evercore increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2%

PEP opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $132.96 and a one year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business's 50 day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here