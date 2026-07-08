Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Swedbank AB reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 37,210 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $70,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Chubb by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,305,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $358.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $264.10 and a 12-month high of $365.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's payout ratio is 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Evercore increased their price target on Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $387.00 price target on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $350.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here