Swiss National Bank Has $204.68 Million Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,910 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Transdigm Group worth $204,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,643 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $328,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,785,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $626,704,000 after purchasing an additional 293,821 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Transdigm Group Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,258.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,210.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,277.95. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,123.61 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,524.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,309.36. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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