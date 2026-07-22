Swiss National Bank Has $59.02 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of First Solar worth $59,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,040,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 60.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $375,122,000 after buying an additional 854,919 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,109,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,663.8% in the 4th quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 666,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $174,059,000 after acquiring an additional 642,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,025,835 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $459,917,000 after acquiring an additional 564,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company's stock.

Key First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Solar continues to draw attention from investors and analysts because of its growth in U.S. solar manufacturing and exposure to domestic solar demand. Article Title

First Solar continues to draw attention from investors and analysts because of its growth in U.S. solar manufacturing and exposure to domestic solar demand. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued reminder notices about the pending securities class action and the August 24 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status. Article Title

Several law firms issued reminder notices about the pending securities class action and the August 24 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status. Neutral Sentiment: Pomerantz announced that a class action has been filed against First Solar and certain officers, alleging securities-law violations tied to the class period. Article Title

Pomerantz announced that a class action has been filed against First Solar and certain officers, alleging securities-law violations tied to the class period. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit and repeated legal notices highlight alleged misrepresentations about module production underutilization and the challenges of onshoring operations, which can weigh on investor sentiment and raise litigation risk. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $213.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $122,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,294,918.34. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,929,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,557,075.20. This represents a 30.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,775. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $206.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.73. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.99 and a 52 week high of $320.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.56.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.73%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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