Swiss National Bank Has $899.70 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,595,500 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 762,700 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.5% of Swiss National Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Cisco Systems worth $899,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $441.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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