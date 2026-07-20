Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,803 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Motorola Solutions worth $212,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.0%

MSI opened at $413.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The firm's fifty day moving average is $407.97 and its 200 day moving average is $423.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.Motorola Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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