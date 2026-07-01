Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,464,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,673,315,000 after purchasing an additional 283,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,148,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,017,256,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,393,506,000 after buying an additional 1,990,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Synopsys Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $446.07 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $483.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.18 and a 1-year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here