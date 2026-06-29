Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Stock Position Decreased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 523,102 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.26% of Synopsys worth $196,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 238.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,393,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,608 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $892,605,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,245,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $730,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,322,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

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Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $454.34 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.18 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $483.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 105.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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