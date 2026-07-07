Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,501 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,514,662,000 after buying an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,832,708,000 after acquiring an additional 966,926 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,984,783,000 after acquiring an additional 229,237 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,496 shares of company stock worth $404,567. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $22.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,291,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,906,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $421.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.70 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here