TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356,213 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 565,099 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Intel worth $123,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 271.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The stock has a market cap of $561.81 billion, a PE ratio of -180.29 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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