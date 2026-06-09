TD Asset Management Inc Sells 11,884 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,001 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 11,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The company has a market cap of $288.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is accelerating its AI push by creating a new business unit, Token Foundry , which consolidates its Tongyi Lab and Future Life units under the Alibaba Token Hub. The move appears aimed at speeding product development and opening a potential new revenue stream from AI services. Article Title

Alibaba is accelerating its AI push by creating a new business unit, , which consolidates its Tongyi Lab and Future Life units under the Alibaba Token Hub. The move appears aimed at speeding product development and opening a potential new revenue stream from AI services. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s AI strategy is also getting investor attention through a UK trial of its Accio Work platform, which showcased the company’s agentic AI tools to European small and mid-sized businesses. That suggests Alibaba is trying to expand its AI footprint beyond China and prove real-world commercial use cases. Article Title

Alibaba’s AI strategy is also getting investor attention through a UK trial of its platform, which showcased the company’s agentic AI tools to European small and mid-sized businesses. That suggests Alibaba is trying to expand its AI footprint beyond China and prove real-world commercial use cases. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Alibaba is forging its AI plans into a more formal structure reinforce the company’s long-term growth narrative, but this is mainly a strategic reorganization rather than an immediate financial catalyst. Article Title

Reports that Alibaba is forging its AI plans into a more formal structure reinforce the company’s long-term growth narrative, but this is mainly a strategic reorganization rather than an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Department of Defense reportedly added Alibaba to a list of companies it says support China’s military. That designation could hurt investor confidence and raises the risk of tighter scrutiny, reputational damage, and potential limits on U.S. government business. Article Title

The U.S. Department of Defense reportedly added Alibaba to a list of companies it says support China’s military. That designation could hurt investor confidence and raises the risk of tighter scrutiny, reputational damage, and potential limits on U.S. government business. Negative Sentiment: Additional coverage echoed the Pentagon accusation against Alibaba, reinforcing the headline risk and likely adding pressure on BABA shares today. Article Title

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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