TD Asset Management Inc Sells 156,260 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,228 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 156,260 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Trade Desk worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $35.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush set a $21.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $29.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of TTD stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,912.86. The trade was a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report).

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