TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 22,045 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,540,556 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $287,644,000 after buying an additional 134,777 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Williams Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 184,123 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $4,627,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 75.9% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,290 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 54,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 3,344.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,227,993.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $152,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 287,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924,589.65. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 117,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,814,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $81.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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