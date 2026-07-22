Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases 237,667 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330,492 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 237,667 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 16.8% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 3.43% of BlackRock worth $5,126,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 34 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.6%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,037.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $917.39 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,032.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,042.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.73 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 55.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

More BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BlackRock from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,165.00 to $1,364.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,258.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,145.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,304.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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