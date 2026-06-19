Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) by 384.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,797 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,490 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in Tempus AI were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tempus AI by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,674 shares of the company's stock worth $21,947,000 after acquiring an additional 65,836 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempus AI alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, CFO James William Rogers sold 10,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $478,291.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,570,227.65. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 8,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $383,541.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 128,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,435.05. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 558,557 shares of company stock worth $26,611,939 in the last three months. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tempus AI from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEM

Tempus AI Price Performance

Tempus AI stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 3.62. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm's 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The company's revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tempus AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tempus AI wasn't on the list.

While Tempus AI currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here