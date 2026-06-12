Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 178.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,732 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 139,414 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,516,628,000. Amundi boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after buying an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,129,283,000 after buying an additional 2,250,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,153,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,588,062,000 after buying an additional 1,938,788 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $297.10 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $269.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $267.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here