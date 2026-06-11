TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX - Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 99,758 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,841,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $472,220,000 after purchasing an additional 319,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,618,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $274,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,051,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 531,759 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,094,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 124,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company's stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

TG Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TG Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: TG Therapeutics reported positive topline Phase 1 data for subcutaneous BRIUMVI in patients with myasthenia gravis, with 82% of subjects achieving a clinically meaningful improvement and a mean improvement of more than 4 points in MG-ADL; the company also said it is starting a randomized Phase 2 study. Article Title

TG Therapeutics reported positive topline Phase 1 data for subcutaneous BRIUMVI in patients with myasthenia gravis, with 82% of subjects achieving a clinically meaningful improvement and a mean improvement of more than 4 points in MG-ADL; the company also said it is starting a randomized Phase 2 study. Positive Sentiment: Investors are reacting to early data suggesting at-home subcutaneous BRIUMVI could expand the drug’s use into additional indications and potentially increase the product’s commercial upside. Article Title

Investors are reacting to early data suggesting at-home subcutaneous BRIUMVI could expand the drug’s use into additional indications and potentially increase the product’s commercial upside. Positive Sentiment: Options activity surged sharply, with traders buying far more call options than normal, signaling speculative bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Options activity surged sharply, with traders buying far more call options than normal, signaling speculative bullish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: TG Therapeutics also presented at Goldman Sachs’ healthcare conference, which keeps the company in front of investors but did not appear to be the main catalyst for the move. Article Title

TG Therapeutics also presented at Goldman Sachs’ healthcare conference, which keeps the company in front of investors but did not appear to be the main catalyst for the move. Negative Sentiment: No major negative company-specific headlines were reported in the latest set of articles; the only potential risk is that the new BRIUMVI data are still early-stage and will need confirmation in later trials.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.12. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $204.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.33 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 88.73% and a net margin of 65.95%.The business's revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company's research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TG Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TG Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While TG Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here