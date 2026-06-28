The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,498 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 47,281 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 20,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 36.2% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 322,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,337,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,541,412 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $238,842,000 after buying an additional 34,215 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE SCHW opened at $90.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.21. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

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Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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