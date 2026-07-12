The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,965 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,630 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.1% of Seneca House Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors' holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 63,700 shares of company stock worth $6,283,211 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.02. 5,677,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,709,114. The stock has a market cap of $179.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.34. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Article Title

Charles Schwab was upgraded to a , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to $133 from $125 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to from $125 and kept an rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average Moderate Buy rating from analysts.

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average rating from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Schwab’s push into digital assets and crypto trading could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Article Title

Schwab’s push into could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Article Title

Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Article Title

Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on SCHW to $122 from $127, which is a modest negative, though the firm still rates the stock overweight.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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