The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 24,338 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Schwab is launching 24/7 crypto futures, $1 fractional trading, and smarter platform tools, a move aimed at attracting active traders and defending market share. Schwab Upgrades Trading Features: A Catalyst for Market Share Gains?

Schwab is launching 24/7 crypto futures, $1 fractional trading, and smarter platform tools, a move aimed at attracting active traders and defending market share. Positive Sentiment: The company has also announced 24/7 Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and Ripple futures, with plans to offer spot crypto trading and custody for advisors next year, which could deepen its footprint in digital assets. Charles Schwab debuts 24/7 Bitcoin, Ether, Solana and Ripple futures, targets spot crypto for advisors next year

The company has also announced 24/7 Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and Ripple futures, with plans to offer spot crypto trading and custody for advisors next year, which could deepen its footprint in digital assets. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab shareholders kept the current staggered board structure after voting down a proposal to declassify the board; the governance result is notable, but it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver of earnings. Charles Schwab Keeps Staggered Board As Stock Trades Below Analyst Targets

Schwab shareholders kept the current staggered board structure after voting down a proposal to declassify the board; the governance result is notable, but it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity leaned bearish, with traders buying a much larger-than-normal number of put options, suggesting some market participants are hedging against downside.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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