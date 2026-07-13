The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,723 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 13,391 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,024,921,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Dbs Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $986.91.

Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1%

GS opened at $1,056.04 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $691.30 and a 1 year high of $1,125.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,017.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $938.92. The company has a market cap of $311.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 earnings per share for the current year.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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