The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999,194 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 884,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.21% of Trade Desk worth $22,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,016,743 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 127,049 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,607 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trade Desk by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 588,250 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 412,842 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $13,042,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609,285 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 102,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Truist Financial set a $35.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered Trade Desk from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $33.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,912.86. The trade was a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Trade Desk's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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