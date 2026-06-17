The Walt Disney Company $DIS Position Raised by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 1,737.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,322 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 40,019 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 28.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE DIS opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $176.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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