Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,660 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $483.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $480.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $613.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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