Timken Company (The) $TKR Stock Holdings Lifted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 112.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,002 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Timken were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timken by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Timken by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Timken from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.62.

View Our Latest Report on Timken

Insider Activity at Timken

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $1,109,823.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,351.50. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 8,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,075,852.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 197,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,923.35. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $145.32 on Wednesday. Timken Company has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $146.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Timken Company will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Timken's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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