Titan Investment Solutions Ltd Takes $5.67 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,699 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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