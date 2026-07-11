Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,855 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,035 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,062,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,887,538 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,523,636,000 after buying an additional 3,253,498 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,244.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,636 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $272,670,000 after buying an additional 1,042,361 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,394,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $274.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on AJG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,850,714. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AJG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.16. 1,032,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,509. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.10 and a 200-day moving average of $225.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Key Stories Impacting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $299 from $271 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the insurance broker. Benzinga article

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $299 from $271 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the insurance broker. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also lifted its target to $287 from $261 and maintained an outperform rating, reinforcing a constructive view on AJG's growth prospects. Benzinga article

Mizuho also lifted its target to $287 from $261 and maintained an outperform rating, reinforcing a constructive view on AJG's growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: AJG announced the acquisition of Med James, Inc., adding to its long-running acquisition-driven expansion strategy. PR Newswire article

AJG announced the acquisition of Med James, Inc., adding to its long-running acquisition-driven expansion strategy. Positive Sentiment: Management also announced the date for its second-quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call, keeping investors focused on upcoming results. PR Newswire article

Management also announced the date for its second-quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call, keeping investors focused on upcoming results. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks said AJG trades at a discount to the industry on a valuation basis, but noted the company still faces margin and leverage challenges despite solid organic growth and acquisition activity. Zacks article

Zacks said AJG trades at a discount to the industry on a valuation basis, but noted the company still faces margin and leverage challenges despite solid organic growth and acquisition activity. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted the stock underperformed peers in recent trading, suggesting AJG has lagged some competitors even as broader analyst sentiment remains mixed. MarketWatch article

MarketWatch noted the stock underperformed peers in recent trading, suggesting AJG has lagged some competitors even as broader analyst sentiment remains mixed. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to peer perform from outperform, which likely weighed on sentiment and helped offset the bullish target increases. Downgrade article

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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