Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,157 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Omnicom Group makes up 0.9% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,266 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,990,000 after buying an additional 44,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of OMC stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 0.32%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Omnicom Group's payout ratio is 820.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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