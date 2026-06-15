Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA Purchases New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 161,011 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $23,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,657 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BABA

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $112.71 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.07 and a 200-day moving average of $143.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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