Triata Capital Ltd Has $16.37 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Triata Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,700 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 50,541 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 2.0% of Triata Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Triata Capital Ltd's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $2,207,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $98,906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $21,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

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Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.4%

Alibaba Group stock opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.17. The company has a market capitalization of $266.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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