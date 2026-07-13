Triglav Investments D.O.O. Decreases Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Triglav Investments D.O.O. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,632 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 18,378 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,993,697,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,555,565 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,580,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,343 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 7,814.9% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,490,369 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $359,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,539 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,683,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,560,617,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $211.69 on Monday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.40 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.20 and a 200-day moving average of $242.73.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 target price on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOW

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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