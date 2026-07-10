Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $32.04 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,838 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wernau Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wernau Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $247.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.39 and a 200-day moving average of $235.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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