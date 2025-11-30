Trustmark Bank Trust Department Has $22.80 Million Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Trustmark Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,330 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.6% of Trustmark Bank Trust Department's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trustmark Bank Trust Department's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,444,527,000 after buying an additional 400,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,147,608,000 after buying an additional 524,633 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,100,751,000 after acquiring an additional 234,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,011,122,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $308.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.03. The company has a market capitalization of $288.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here