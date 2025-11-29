Tsai Capital Corp Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Tsai Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,540 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Danaher makes up about 1.4% of Tsai Capital Corp's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 980,631 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $193,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,754 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 249,377 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $49,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $1,979,503,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $243.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $226.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.16. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23. The stock has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here