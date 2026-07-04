Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 15,404 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 2.9% of Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $953,527,000 after purchasing an additional 466,847 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $782,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,477,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,028,659 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $362,582,000 after buying an additional 166,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $96.25 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $91.99 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alibaba Group

In related news, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $59,216.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,559,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,214,487.99. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $2,126,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 280,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,026.40. This represents a 38.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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