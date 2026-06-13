UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 220,898 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,630,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 220,898 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.8% of UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 1.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $3,989,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of AMD opened at $511.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.06 and a twelve month high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $424.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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