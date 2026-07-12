United Bank Buys 3,075 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

United Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.2% of United Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. United Bank's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.0%

AMD stock traded up $11.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $557.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,634,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,759,392. The firm has a market cap of $909.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $584.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs.

Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Goldman Sachs raises AMD stock price target for the rest of 2026 on surging agentic AI CPU demand

Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. AMD Stock Rallies on a New AI Campus Partnership

AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending.

AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending. Negative Sentiment: ARK Invest continued selling AMD shares, which may temper enthusiasm among some investors. Cathie Wood Bets Big on META Ahead of Q2 Earnings, Sells AMD and Other Growth Stocks

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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