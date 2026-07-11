United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,749 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,017 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $902,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,370,639,000 after buying an additional 5,826,824 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,135 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $515,801,000 after buying an additional 3,314,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 507.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244,234 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $321,796,000 after buying an additional 2,710,470 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,951,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.7%

UPS stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.61. 3,408,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,363. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $122.41. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Stephens upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

Key Stories Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on UPS to $132 and reiterated a buy rating, while Stephens upgraded the stock to strong-buy , signaling Wall Street sees more upside. Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target on UPS to $132 and reiterated a rating, while Stephens upgraded the stock to , signaling Wall Street sees more upside. Positive Sentiment: UPS was added to the Russell 1000 Value Defensive and Russell 1000 Defensive indexes, which can support demand from index-focused investors and highlight the stock’s defensive appeal. Article Title

UPS was added to the Russell 1000 Value Defensive and Russell 1000 Defensive indexes, which can support demand from index-focused investors and highlight the stock’s defensive appeal. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call option buying suggests traders are positioning for continued gains in UPS shares.

Unusually heavy call option buying suggests traders are positioning for continued gains in UPS shares. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to UPS’s strong earnings-beat history and growing investor attention ahead of the next quarterly report, reinforcing expectations for another solid print. Article Title

Several articles pointed to UPS’s strong earnings-beat history and growing investor attention ahead of the next quarterly report, reinforcing expectations for another solid print. Neutral Sentiment: UPS is reshaping its network, likely as part of ongoing operational efficiency efforts, but the article did not indicate an immediate material financial impact. Article Title

UPS is reshaping its network, likely as part of ongoing operational efficiency efforts, but the article did not indicate an immediate material financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: UPS and FedEx remaining top logistics companies by market cap is a reminder of the company’s scale, but this is more a sector ranking than a stock-moving catalyst. Article Title

UPS and FedEx remaining top logistics companies by market cap is a reminder of the company’s scale, but this is more a sector ranking than a stock-moving catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Postal Service Inspector General flagged UPS’s air cargo contract with USPS, urging a re-evaluation over volume-guarantee risks and even possible termination if issues are not addressed, which adds uncertainty around parcel volumes and contract revenue. Article Title

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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