UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Position Decreased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 9,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 25,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 847 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 289,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $77,786,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $430.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $434.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.28. The stock has a market cap of $391.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $417.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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