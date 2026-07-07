Urban Edge Properties $UE Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,394,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $137,984,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $88,395,000 after buying an additional 82,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,284,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $63,032,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,054 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $51,085,000 after buying an additional 95,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,248,000 after buying an additional 104,973 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts: Sign Up

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.9%

UE traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,213. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Urban Edge Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CEO Jeffrey S. Olson sold 19,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $411,515.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,237.30. This represents a 83.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UE. Weiss Ratings upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company's portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Urban Edge Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Urban Edge Properties wasn't on the list.

While Urban Edge Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here