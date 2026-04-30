US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,489 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,745 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.37% of Ecolab worth $278,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,190,115 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,898,565,000 after acquiring an additional 527,902 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,778 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,699,000 after acquiring an additional 444,053 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 594.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 493,525 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $129,560,000 after acquiring an additional 422,471 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 727,370 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $193,753,000 after acquiring an additional 389,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company's stock.

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Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $256.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50-day moving average is $276.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.34. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.79 and a 1 year high of $309.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 12.91%.Ecolab's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.37, for a total transaction of $6,147,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,907,351.78. This trade represents a 18.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben sold 1,265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.66, for a total value of $390,454.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,358 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,760.28. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ecolab from $320.00 to $296.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank lowered Ecolab from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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